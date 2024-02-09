×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Stage 4 load-shedding in force

By TimesLIVE - 09 February 2024
Eskom has implemented stage 4 load-shedding. Stock photo.
Eskom has implemented stage 4 load-shedding. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Eskom's enforced power cuts deepened overnight, moving to stage 4 for Friday until further notice.

This was as load-shedding was implemented at stage 3 on Thursday night after being one stage lower all week.

Friday's worsening scenario was “due to two additional generation units being taken out of service for repairs,”Eskom said.

Stage 4 kicked in at 2am.

On Thursday night Eskom said it needed to replenish storage dams and repair a generating unit.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...
🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...

Most Read