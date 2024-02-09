Eskom's enforced power cuts deepened overnight, moving to stage 4 for Friday until further notice.
This was as load-shedding was implemented at stage 3 on Thursday night after being one stage lower all week.
Friday's worsening scenario was “due to two additional generation units being taken out of service for repairs,”Eskom said.
Stage 4 kicked in at 2am.
On Thursday night Eskom said it needed to replenish storage dams and repair a generating unit.
TimesLIVE
Stage 4 load-shedding in force
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda
Eskom's enforced power cuts deepened overnight, moving to stage 4 for Friday until further notice.
This was as load-shedding was implemented at stage 3 on Thursday night after being one stage lower all week.
Friday's worsening scenario was “due to two additional generation units being taken out of service for repairs,”Eskom said.
Stage 4 kicked in at 2am.
On Thursday night Eskom said it needed to replenish storage dams and repair a generating unit.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News