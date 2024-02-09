New shipping service good news for citrus exports
The Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa (CGA) has welcomed the announcement that global liner shipping company Hapag-Lloyd is offering its services in exporting citrus from the ports in Durban and Gqeberha.
The service will be active by the end of May, in time for the bulk of the 2024 season's citrus, and run until September...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.