Speaking her mind through the power of painting
Johannesburg artist Diane Victor says we must be prepared to discuss issues that are not comfortable
A picture paints a thousand words and there was a strong message delivered at the GFI Gallery during Diane Victor’s walkabout on Thursday morning.
On entering the gallery, one is met by a towering woven linen cloth of art of Uyinene Mrwetyana’s mother carrying her daughter, representing the loss of a mother and the strength of women...
