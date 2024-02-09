Feast of African music at Greenwood concert
Two-Tone Music has kept all musos top of mind for a vibrant — and free — musical showcase, A Moment in Africa, on Friday next week in Gqeberha.
The concert will be held at 6pm at the Greenwood Primary School Hall in Central and features the musical prowess of the Imbumba Freedom Orchestra as well as multi-instrumentalist Dizu Plaatjies, and Siya Makuzeni on trombone and vocals...
