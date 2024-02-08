Water was restored in Richmond Hill and parts of Central on Wednesday, with three tankers dispatched to areas still affected.
Parts of Richmond Hill and Central had been without water for 10 days, leaving residents and businesses outraged.
Tankers were dispatched to Govan Mbeki Avenue, Winston Ntshona Street, Pearson Street and Havelock Street, Castle Hill and Western Road.
The municipality is still battling to pinpoint the cause of the outage.
The metro could not deliver water to the affected areas on Tuesday, leaving residents high and dry with no information about why water was not provided.
Infrastructure and engineering water distribution director Joseph Tsatsire said water carting was delayed due to documents that needed to be signed off by contractors.
“It is about all the service providers signing the required documents and bringing them back to ensure we get the necessary order numbers internally.”
The city started to restore water to affected areas by connecting them to a St George’s reservoir.
Infrastructure and engineering political head Khanya Ngqisha said measures were in place to ensure people received water no matter what internal issues took place.
“We are drawing the resources from the St George’s reservoir to ensure water is restored to all affected areas.
“Water is already being restored in some of the affected areas but not all areas will get water at the same time.
“It may take a while in high-lying areas but everyone should have tap-water by Thursday at the least.”
HeraldLIVE
Water restored to parts of Central after connection to St George’s reservoir
Image: ANDISA BONANI
HeraldLIVE
