News

School permits cornrows for boys, makeup for girls

Westering High sets the pace with new policy to foster inclusivity

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 08 February 2024

A Nelson Mandela Bay school has opted to relax its code of conduct and allow boys to wear cornrows while girls spruce up with subtle makeup.

Westering High principal Stuart Hayward said the decision to permit boys to wear cornrows had been to foster inclusivity...

