New name, new cars from VW Group Africa
Kariega plant to become sole manufacturer of Polo, with another model planned as continental focus grows
It is time for Africa as the world’s largest car company has further cemented its presence in Nelson Mandela Bay with its renaming and plans to conquer the continent.
After more than seven decades in the country, Volkswagen Group SA will now trade as Volkswagen Group Africa — making the Garden Town the hub of the multibillion-dollar company’s fifth continental region...
