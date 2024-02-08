×

News

ANC to the fore in new Plett mayoral committee

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 08 February 2024

The ANC received the lion’s share of  mayoral committee member positions in the newly reconstructed Bitou municipal council.

This comes after Claude Terblanche of the Plett Democratic Congress (PDC) was voted in as mayor on Friday after the DA’s Dave Swart was  successfully removed through a motion of no confidence...

