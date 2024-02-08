ANC to the fore in new Plett mayoral committee
The ANC received the lion’s share of mayoral committee member positions in the newly reconstructed Bitou municipal council.
This comes after Claude Terblanche of the Plett Democratic Congress (PDC) was voted in as mayor on Friday after the DA’s Dave Swart was successfully removed through a motion of no confidence...
