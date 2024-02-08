Arson thought to be behind many of the fires raging in metro
Firefighters have had to deal with 233 vegetation blazes since start of year
Firefighters have had their hands full with more than 400 fires raging across Nelson Mandela Bay since January 1 — and fire and emergency services department officials suspect many of them may have been deliberately set.
While none have been fatal, they said most were directly linked to acts of arson. ..
