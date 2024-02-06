×

News

Bay farmer relives horror attack by intruders

Rocklands man tells how he was held hostage, beaten and home ransacked

By Tshepiso Mametela - 06 February 2024

Held hostage with an axe and beaten by a group of men, a soldier turned subsistence farmer has relived the horror which unfolded in his Braakenfontein Oos home in the Rocklands area.

Michael Language, 71, was still visibly shaken on Monday as he recalled the traumatic event which finally came to an end on Saturday morning when worried neighbours arrived at his 10ha homestead...

