News

Bail denied for Knysna man accused of murdering wife

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 06 February 2024

More than 200 Knysna residents put pen to paper to petition for murder accused Thamsanqa Booi not to be granted bail.

And on Monday the family of Gcobisa Booi and members of her community left the Knysna Magistrate’s Court feeling relieved after magistrate Zukiswa Balleng denied bail...

