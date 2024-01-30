Nelson Mandela Bay police swoop on 'heavily armed' suspects

Quick response to valuable information by the Nelson Mandela Bay police led to the arrest of eight alleged heavily armed suspects, and the recovery of seven firearms on Monday.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene commended the units on their success as she believes these suspects could be involved in violent crimes like robberies, hijackings, and cash-in-transit heists.
The operation came after members of the Gqeberha Crime Intelligence Unit received information about a group of suspicious men congregating at the Bloemendal Arterial Road in Polar Park.
Members of the Tactical Response Team, Anti-Gang Unit and the Nelson Mandela Bay Crime Combatting Unit were alerted and prepared to pounce on the suspects.
“Observation duties were held, and the information was operationalised when members swooped in on the unsuspecting group. A total eight suspects were apprehended as they tried to flee from police,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
She said the seven firearms recovered included an AK-47, a pump-action shotgun, a rifle similar to those issued to SA Police Service members and military, as well as four handguns.
A large amount of ammunition was also recovered.
Police also confiscated two vehicles, one of which was a Nissan NP200 bakkie that was taken during a hijacking in Kwamagxaki in December.
The suspects, aged between 25 and 45, are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court later this week.
They face charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and possession of a hijacked vehicle.
Naidu said further investigations were under way to see if the suspects could be linked to other crimes.
Mene praised the efforts of the police units involved, saying the alleged criminals were stopped before they were able to commit further crimes.
“Such calibres of weapons are usually used in cash-in-transit heists and serious crimes. The successful culmination of this intelligence driven operation is a testament to our untiring commitment to public safety,” Mene added.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay police swoop on 'heavily armed' suspects
News reporter
Image: Supplied
HeraldLIVE
