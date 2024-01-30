Multimillion-rand-fraud accused to appear again in February
An Algoa Park woman implicated in a multimillion-rand fraud case is expected back in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court in February.
Maryke Van Vuuren, 34, appeared briefly in the court on Tuesday and her matter was postponed to February 14 to hear the outcome of representations made to the deputy director of public prosecutions. ..
