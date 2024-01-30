Theft-accused married couple back in court in February
Theft accused Nomso “Tiny” Masiza and her attorney husband, Phillip, are expected back in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court in February.
The Masizas are jointly accused of defrauding businessman Gregory Billings out of nearly R1m by participating in the fake sale of a house in Burt Drive, Newton Park...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.