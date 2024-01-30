×

News

Theft-accused married couple back in court in February

By Devon Koen - 30 January 2024

Theft accused Nomso “Tiny” Masiza and her attorney husband, Phillip, are expected back in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court in February. 

The Masizas are jointly accused of defrauding businessman Gregory Billings out of nearly R1m by participating in the fake sale of a house in Burt Drive, Newton Park...

