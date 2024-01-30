×

Man who allegedly killed pregnant girlfriend expected to plead guilty

30 January 2024
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A Kariega man accused of the brutal murder of his pregnant girlfriend is expected to enter a plea agreement with the state on Wednesday. 

Appearing briefly in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday Corney Goodman, 32, was consoled by a family relative shortly before the court heard that defence and state were busy finalising the drafting of a plea agreement. ..

