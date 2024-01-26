Paradise Beach father, stepson, to appear in sex abuse trial next month
A trial date has been set for a 55-year-old man and his 20-year-old stepson who allegedly used their own family to service their sexual desires while making money from their crimes.
The two, of Paradise Beach, made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha high court on Friday, charged with multiple sex-related crimes...
