News

Paradise Beach father, stepson, to appear in sex abuse trial next month

By Weekend Post Reporter - 26 January 2024

A trial date has been set for a 55-year-old man and his 20-year-old stepson who allegedly used their own family to service their sexual desires while making money from their crimes.

The two, of Paradise Beach, made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha high court on Friday, charged with multiple sex-related crimes...

