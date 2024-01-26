×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News Editors Choice

ICJ tells Israel to ensure immediate humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza

26 January 2024
Franny Rabkin
Legal correspondent
South Africa's department of international relations and co-operation director-general Zane Dangor, minister Naledi Pandor and South African ambassador to the Netherlands, Vusimuzi Madonsela, listen as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rules in the case brought against Israel over its military operation in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands, on January 26, 2024.
South Africa's department of international relations and co-operation director-general Zane Dangor, minister Naledi Pandor and South African ambassador to the Netherlands, Vusimuzi Madonsela, listen as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rules in the case brought against Israel over its military operation in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands, on January 26, 2024.
Image: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/Reuters

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has made a series of interim orders against Israel, including that it must “take all measures within its power” to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and to prevent inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction   of Palestinians in Gaza as a group.

This was one of the “provisional measures” — binding interim orders — ordered by the ICJ on Friday in South Africa’s case against Israel, argued before the ICJ on January 11 and 12.

“The state of Israel shall ensure, with immediate effect, that its military does not commit acts described in point one above,” ordered the court.

South Africa had sought a number of provisional measures from the court including that Israel “immediately suspend its military operations in and against Gaza”. But the court said when it indicated provisional measures, these “need not be identical” to those sought.

It ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish the incitement of genocide and to take “immediate and effective” measures to ensure urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance is provided to Palestinians in Gaza.

The court also ordered Israel to prevent the destruction of evidence related to allegations of genocide.

Israel must submit a report to the court on all measures that have been taken to give effect to its order within a month of the date of the order. South Africa will be able to comment on the report.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’
ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ...

Most Read