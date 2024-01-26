The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has made a series of interim orders against Israel, including that it must “take all measures within its power” to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and to prevent inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of Palestinians in Gaza as a group.
ICJ tells Israel to ensure immediate humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has made a series of interim orders against Israel, including that it must “take all measures within its power” to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and to prevent inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of Palestinians in Gaza as a group.
This was one of the “provisional measures” — binding interim orders — ordered by the ICJ on Friday in South Africa’s case against Israel, argued before the ICJ on January 11 and 12.
“The state of Israel shall ensure, with immediate effect, that its military does not commit acts described in point one above,” ordered the court.
South Africa had sought a number of provisional measures from the court including that Israel “immediately suspend its military operations in and against Gaza”. But the court said when it indicated provisional measures, these “need not be identical” to those sought.
It ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish the incitement of genocide and to take “immediate and effective” measures to ensure urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance is provided to Palestinians in Gaza.
The court also ordered Israel to prevent the destruction of evidence related to allegations of genocide.
Israel must submit a report to the court on all measures that have been taken to give effect to its order within a month of the date of the order. South Africa will be able to comment on the report.
