Two men kidnapped in separate Bay incidents

Gqeberha police and the Hawks are searching for two men who were kidnapped in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Subcontractor Godknows Chavazhinji, 34, and hardware store owner Zahir Bayit, 54, were kidnapped in separate incidents on Tuesday.
Bayit, an Indian national, was abducted outside his store in Motherwell and Chavazhinji, from Zimbabwe, in Swartkops.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said two people were arrested for Bayit’s abduction.
“There were two kidnapping incidents, one in Motherwell and another in Swartkops,” she said.
“Two suspects have been arrested and are being questioned.”
This is a developing story.
