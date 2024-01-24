Murder-accused Cradock police officers denied bail

Five Cradock police officers who allegedly assaulted three men over a stolen cellphone and then left one of them to die at the town's police station, have been denied bail.
Another victim later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
The officers — Melikhaya Madubedube, 41, Ibanathi Jack, 33, Ndumiso Mpondo, 29, Khulile Damane, 46, and Vuyani Mahlasela, 31, — are attached to the Cradock public order policing unit.
In addition to two counts of murder, they each face a charge of attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and three counts of kidnapping.
Investigations were launched when the station commander came on duty to find the body of a 29-year-old man next to the tap at the police station.
The incident occurred earlier in January.
The officers appeared in the Cradock magistrate’s court on Monday for their formal bail applications.
The prosecution said it was opposed to their release on bail due to fears that they might interfere with the ongoing investigation and intimidate state witnesses.
According to National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, the officers were arrested on January 11 and 12 after the 29-year-old man’s body was found at police station on January 8.
It is alleged all the accused were on duty at the time, conducting crime prevention patrols with a Quantum minibus SA Police Service vehicle.
When they came across one of the victims, they allegedly handcuffed and assaulted him in the police vehicle and questioned him about a stolen cellphone belonging to one of the officers.
“They allegedly drove on the R61 road out of town and assaulted, pepper-sprayed, and suffocated him,” Tyali said.
“The victim informed the accused about the second victim, saying he might know more about the stolen cellphone.”
The officers then allegedly drove into town and found the second victim.
“They allegedly took him to a secluded area and tortured him the same way as the first victim.
“A third person was then also allegedly driven to a place outside town and assaulted.”
Tyali said when their shift came to an end, the officers had allegedly gone back to their station and instructed the first and second victims to leave the premises.
The third victim was allegedly dragged to the nearby tap, where water was poured on him, but he could not stand on his own.
The accused allegedly then left, leaving the victim lying on the premises of the station and went their separate ways.
“The station commander found the victim lying on the station’s grounds,” Tyali said.
“An ambulance was called and he was declared dead at the scene.
“The surviving victims identified the accused persons as the officers who assaulted them.
“However, one of the victims died in hospital at the weekend as a result of his injuries, confirmed as blunt force trauma to the head.”
Bail was denied on Wednesday and the case was postponed to February 23 for further investigation.
HeraldLIVE
Murder-accused Cradock police officers denied bail
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
HeraldLIVE
