Kouga’s R42m upgrade of vandalised wastewater plant to unlock housing project

By Brandon Nel - 17 January 2024

The Kouga Municipality is forking out more than R42m to upgrade the vandalised wastewater treatment plant in KwaNomzamo, Humansdorp.

The 18-month project, designed to enhance the treatment capacity of the plant, will also clear obstacles holding back the progress of a 400-unit housing project in KwaNomzamo...

