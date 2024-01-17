Kouga’s R42m upgrade of vandalised wastewater plant to unlock housing project
The Kouga Municipality is forking out more than R42m to upgrade the vandalised wastewater treatment plant in KwaNomzamo, Humansdorp.
The 18-month project, designed to enhance the treatment capacity of the plant, will also clear obstacles holding back the progress of a 400-unit housing project in KwaNomzamo...
