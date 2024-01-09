×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Woman linked to kidnapping of teenager arrested

Premium
09 January 2024
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A Gqeberha woman who allegedly assisted in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old boy was arrested on Monday after the teen was released by his kidnappers after hostage negotiations.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said it was  alleged the 44-year-old woman had gone to her boyfriend’s home on Sunday and called the teen to the white VW Golf 7 GTI she was driving at the time. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read