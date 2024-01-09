Radisson and church help clothe the poor with dignity
While jackets and ties may not seem important within the broader context of putting food on the table, these items bring a sense of dignity and opportunities to those less fortunate.
This belief led a team from the Radisson Blu Hotel in Gqeberha to work with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Port Elizabeth to improve the lives of young people in some of the Eastern Cape’s poorest areas...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.