Tragedy strikes at Nelson Mandela Bay public pool
Dozens of bathers unaware that injured father of three was fighting for his life underwater
What was meant to be a fun outing with family and friends at a public pool at the weekend turned to tragedy when a Gqeberha man died after a freak accident.
As dozens of residents spent their Sunday cooling off in the Varsvlei public pool in Bethelsdorp, little did they know that Marlon Brandon Whitehead, 33, was fighting for his life just metres below the surface...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.