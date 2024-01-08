Sunrisers dealt double injury blow ahead of SA20 opener

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape were dealt a double injury blow just 48 hours before the start of the Betway SA20 when seam duo Sisanda Magala and Craig Overton were ruled out for the second season.
Magala, who took 14 wickets in 12 matches and was an integral part of the inaugural championship-winning side last season, and Overton, who came into the fold for this edition as their Wild Card pick, have both been sidelined due to unnamed injuries.
Both will miss the month-long tournament, starting with the Orange Army’s opener against the Joburg Super Kings at St George’s Park on Wednesday from 5.30pm.
The team confirmed the news on their social media platforms on Monday but queries regarding the nature of the injuries, as well as who will replace Overton as the Wild Card, were unsuccessful.
The Gqeberha side have brought in Dafabet Warriors all-rounder Patrick Kruger as Magala’s replacement.
The Sunrisers’ bowling line-up has undergone significant personnel changes in the weeks leading up to the tournament.
Gqeberha-born England bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse, who was also a member of the successful 2023 team, was unavailable for this year’s edition and was replaced by Australian Daniel Worrall.
Last season’s bowler of the tournament, Roelof van der Merwe, also announced early on that he would not be available for edition two.
Spin bowling duo Simon Harmer (now with the Sunrisers) and Jon-Jon Smuts (Durban Super Giants) became the tournament’s first traded players when the two swapped franchises.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers captain Aiden Markram recalled on Monday how lifting the trophy after the team won the competition last year had a special effect on the dressing room.
“It was a fantastic tournament last year, we got into the playoffs by hook or by crook, and managed to play two good games of cricket after that,” Markram told a captains’ day event in Cape Town.
“To lift the trophy was quite special, it was a great memory for us and we will certainly give our best crack this year too.”
Markram reiterated the importance of winning home games.
“St George’s has a fantastic stadium with a great fan base, so if we can win those games and then get a few wins on the road after that, you will generally be sitting nicely on the table.
“The concept of qualifying first and second becomes massively important, so that is what we are striving towards — to have two bites at qualifying for the final.”
Season two has a R70m prize pool on offer, with the tournament winners walking away with an eye-watering R34m while the runners-up will receive R16.25m for their efforts.
The player of the tournament pockets R350,000, while the batter and bowler of the tournament get R200,000 each.
The Rising Star of the Year award is worth R100,000.
Another innovation is the inclusion of two women officials, umpire Lauren Agenbag and match referee Shandre Fritz, who join the list of 20 match officials who will preside over the tournament.
HeraldLIVE
Sunrisers dealt double injury blow ahead of SA20 opener
Bowlers Sisanda Magala and Craig Overton ruled out of second edition of tournament
Sports reporter
Image: SUNRISERS EC
