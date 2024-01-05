Reeva’s mom grateful for support

On the morning Oscar Pistorius was released from prison on parole after serving eight years behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva in 2013, her mother, June Steenkamp penned a heart felt message remember their slain daughter.
Steenkamp said though it had been 11 years since her daughter was killed died, the pain was still raw and real and she and her late husband Barry could never come to terms with it.
“Through the years, Barry and I were encouraged by the love and messages of support from both friends and strangers,” she said.
“I wish I could thank each one personally for carrying Barry and I through these difficult years.
“Part of Barry’s and my daily conversations were always flooded by the sorrow we felt for the parents and families of victims whose perpetrators were not brought to book.”
Pistorius was released early this morning into the care of his uncle, Arnold Pistorius, who lives in the upmarket Pretoria suburb of Waterkloof, for the duration of his parole.
The paralympian was convicted of culpable homicide by Gauteng High Court Judge Thokozile Masipa for repeatedly shooting Steenkamp through his toilet door on February 14 2013.
Correctional services department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed Pistorius’s release on Friday.
“The department is able to confirm that Pistorius is a parolee, effectively from January 5 2024.
“He was admitted into the system of community corrections and is now at home.”
Steenkamp said the conditions imposed by the parole board, which include anger management courses and programmes on gender-based violence (GBV), sent out a clear message that GBV was being taken seriously.
“Has there been justice for Reeva?
“Has Oscar served enough time?
“There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back.
“We, who remain behind, are the ones serving a life sentence.
“With the release of Pistorius on parole, my only desire is that I will be allowed to live my last years in peace with my focus remaining on the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, to continue Reeva’s legacy,” she said.
