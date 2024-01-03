Residents stranded as heavy rain washes away bridges

At least four bridges, connecting rural communities near Coffee Bay to urban centres like Mqanduli and Mthatha, were washed away by heavy rains that hit the area on New Year’s Day.
Concerned OR Tambo district municipal bosses have urged communities to be extra vigilant.
The warning comes after residents of flood-stricken Coffee Bay in the KSD municipality were left stranded after the Nenga bridge, which connects them to Mqanduli and other parts of the Eastern Cape, was flooded on Monday.
KSD municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza confirmed that the Mathokazini bridge in ward 24 had become impassable after it was damaged by heavy rains.
Another bridge linking Nzulwini village was destroyed. The Zinkawu bridge had also reportedly been washed away while a portion of a road from Lutshini village was swept away on Monday.
OR Tambo district mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana said the district’s disaster and risk management teams, in collaboration with the police, had to stop people from crossing the flooded Nenga bridge.
“There are no drownings reported yet. Water has subsided at Nenga. Thanks to the joint effort by the district municipality, KSD and SAPS, no-one crossed the flooded river until water levels went down,” he said.
The Nenga bridge was among 27 bridges damaged after torrential rains pounded Coffee Bay early in 2023.
At least 18 people reportedly drowned in the Eastern Cape due to the floods.
In June, it was reported that the dangerous road across Nenga bridge was completely closed off after a tourist’s vehicle plunged into the collapsed structure.
No injuries were reported. A bypass road was built to allow people, including schoolchildren, to travel in and out of Coffee Bay.
The Dispatch reported that the SA National Roads Agency subsequently allocated about R88m to have it repaired.
Meanwhile, more than 10 people, including schoolchildren, drowned after being swept away by raging rivers after heavy rains in some rural parts of the OR Tambo district since 2023.
This week, Ngqondwana urged communities, particularly those in rural areas, to avoid crossing flooded rivers and lakes and evacuate to high-lying areas when necessary.
He said the SA Weather Service (SAWS) had issued a warning of disruptive rains that could lead to flooding across the district.
“We are closely monitoring the rainfall and its patterns. The SAWS still predicts a wet OR Tambo until Thursday.
“To ensure the safety of all our people and tourists, our teams remain on high alert.”
Mampoza appealed to beachgoers including tourists to exercise caution when going to the Coffee Bay and Hole-in-the-Wall beaches.
“We have law enforcement officials on hand to advise those who go to the beach.
“But we urge people to also heed warnings from our 41 lifeguards stationed at the two beaches.”
Residents stranded as heavy rain washes away bridges
Image: supplied
