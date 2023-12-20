New housing law proposed in draft white paper
The absence of a policy and legislative framework has been identified as a main hindrance in the development of human settlements, the draft white paper on human settlements gazetted by human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says this week.
The document deals with the problems of subsidised housing, land availability, upgrading of informal settlements, affordable rental housing, financing options and governance arrangements, among other things. ..
