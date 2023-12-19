×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Biker dies after being hit by truck on N2

By Brandon Nel - 19 December 2023
Gqeberha police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a man was flung from his motorbike while swerving to avoid a pedestrian, and then hit by a truck in Bluewater Bay
FATAL CRASH: Gqeberha police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a man was flung from his motorbike while swerving to avoid a pedestrian, and then hit by a truck in Bluewater Bay
Image: FILE

A man died after he was flung from his motorbike while swerving to avoid a pedestrian and was then hit by a truck   in Bluewater Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred on the N2 at about midday.

“This afternoon, Swartkops police responded to a complaint of an accident on the N2, Bluewater Bay, in the direction of Motherwell,” she said.

“On arrival, they were informed that the deceased was riding a Bajaj GT125 motorbike and allegedly overtook a truck on the yellow lines, nearly colliding with a pedestrian who was walking on the side of the road.

“As the motorcycle driver swerved to avoid the pedestrian, he was thrown from the motorcycle, and was hit by a truck.

“He died at the scene.”

Janse van Rensburg said the man had not yet been identified.

She said a case of culpable homicide has been opened and was under investigation.

Janse van Rensburg also urged anyone able to assist with the identification of the man  to contact Swartkops police at 082-303-0285, Crime Stop at 08600-10111, or visit the nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read