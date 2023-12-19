×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Three accused of funeral policy fraud admit guilt

Former DA councillor among three convicted after damning testimony in Gqeberha court

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 19 December 2023

A fraudulent funeral plan, wherein the deceased’s date of death was changed to 15 months after her actual passing, backfired on the accused, resulting in their conviction in the Gqeberha regional court on Tuesday.

One of the accomplices gave such damning testimony against herself and her co-accused, that all three had no choice but to change their pleas and admit their part in the attempt to defraud Metropolitan out of R30,000 in 2014...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read