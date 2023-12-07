×

News

Four honorary doctorates to be awarded at NMU summer graduations

Recipients are judge Jody Kollapen, IT expert Nkemdilim Begho, psychologist Noel Manganyi and activist and novelist Mandla Langa

By Herald Reporter - 07 December 2023

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) will award honorary doctorates next week to four exceptional individuals who have dedicated their lives to improving those of others.

They have contributed to the betterment of others in their various fields, digital transformation in Africa, psychology, law and literature, and will be honoured at the summer graduation ceremonies at the south campus Indoor Sports Centre on December 13...

