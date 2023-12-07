Doing the basics right for longer periods will be key — Wolvaardt
Momentum Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt is confident they will give a good account of themselves when they face Bangladesh in the series-deciding third T20 International in Kimberley on Friday.
“We weren't at our best in all three departments, [having looked at some of the footage], there were a lot of discussions about areas where we could tighten up on, with the bat, the ball and in the field. ..
