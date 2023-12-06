Fur flies after AG red-flags two MBDA contracts
Bay agency incurred irregular expenditure of more than R900,000 for Central, Kariega projects, report says
The auditor-general has flagged the irregular appointment by the Mandela Bay Development Agency of the Central Special Rating Area (SRA) and another company through a deviation.
This resulted in the agency regressing from a clean audit outcome to an unqualified audit with a material finding for the 2022/2023 financial year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.