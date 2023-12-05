×

News

One killed in shooting at Gqeberha taxi rank

By Brandon Nel - 05 December 2023
CRIME SCENE: The scene of the shooting at the taxi rank in Russell Road
Image: SUPPLIED

Commuters had to flee for cover as bullets flew in all directions at a taxi rank in Gqeberha on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in the fatal shooting of one person.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed the shooting in Russell Road.

“I can confirm there was a shooting at the taxi rank and that one person was fatally wounded,” she said.

“Police are at the scene.

“I don’t have more details at this stage.”

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE

