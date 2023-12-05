Uitenhage Provincial nurses cry foul over overtime pay
Nursing staff at Uitenhage Provincial Hospital are struggling financially as they say they are not allowed to work additional shifts.
Adding to their woes, the first responders allegedly face delays in receiving payment for working Sundays, after hours and public holidays...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.