Uitenhage Provincial nurses cry foul over overtime pay

By Brandon Nel - 05 December 2023

Nursing staff at Uitenhage Provincial Hospital are struggling financially as they say they are not allowed to work additional shifts.

Adding to their woes, the first responders allegedly face delays in receiving payment for working Sundays, after hours and public holidays...

