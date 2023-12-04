Former president and international icon Nelson Mandela passed away 10 years ago. His legacy is renowned around the world for what he did for South Africa.
However, some residents of Soweto, where Mandela once lived, feel disillusioned by the country's current situation. AfricaNews took to the streets of Soweto — specifically Vilakazi street — where the former president once lived.
“We love what he has done, we love the freedom that he has given us. I just wish that his legacy could continue,” said Prosper Nkosi, a resident. “This place hasn't changed, 10 years from now we still haven't changed much. I wish things could just improve and better this place.”
There are at least 32 streets in South Africa named after the former president. This is according to the records of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, which is fighting to stay relevant and sustainable amid fundraising challenges.
Yavela Dingilizwe, a Johannesburg resident, believes the country's youth could bring something fresh to the political table.
“Old people are still affected by the things that happened in the past. So the new generation is going to come up with a new mindset and fresh outlook,” said Dingilizwe.
WATCH | 'I wish for improvement': South Africans have their say on Mandela's absence 10 years after death
Former president and international icon Nelson Mandela passed away 10 years ago. His legacy is renowned around the world for what he did for South Africa.
However, some residents of Soweto, where Mandela once lived, feel disillusioned by the country's current situation. AfricaNews took to the streets of Soweto — specifically Vilakazi street — where the former president once lived.
“We love what he has done, we love the freedom that he has given us. I just wish that his legacy could continue,” said Prosper Nkosi, a resident. “This place hasn't changed, 10 years from now we still haven't changed much. I wish things could just improve and better this place.”
There are at least 32 streets in South Africa named after the former president. This is according to the records of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, which is fighting to stay relevant and sustainable amid fundraising challenges.
Yavela Dingilizwe, a Johannesburg resident, believes the country's youth could bring something fresh to the political table.
“Old people are still affected by the things that happened in the past. So the new generation is going to come up with a new mindset and fresh outlook,” said Dingilizwe.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News