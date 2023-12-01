×

Load-shedding outlook for the weekend

Better news as generation capacity recovers

By TimesLIVE - 01 December 2023
Sunday will see no load-shedding between 5am and 4pm. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

Eskom updated its load-shedding outlook after a “sustained improvement of generation capacity”.

Stage 2 was implemented on Friday from 10am until 4pm, to be followed by stage 3 until 5am on Sunday.

Load-shedding will be suspended from 5am-4pm on Sunday.

Stage 3 kicks in from 4pm until 5am on Monday.

Eskom said it would communicate the update on the week to follow on Sunday.

TimesLIVE

