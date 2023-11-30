×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Plettenberg Bay man accused of organising hit on disabled daughter for insurance payout

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 30 November 2023

A man accused of orchestrating the hit murder of his disabled adopted daughter has been given time to appoint legal representation before applying for bail.

Mboneli Msila, 55, appeared in the Plettenberg Bay magistrate’s court on Wednesday, accused of having the girl murdered for a life insurance policy payout...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...

Most Read