Chemical toilets blocked and filthy after payment dispute with municipality
Residents struggle in unhygienic conditions while contractor says she is owed R15m
Chemical toilets provided to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for several communities are in an unsanitary state due to an infestation of maggots and flies after not being cleaned as the contracted company claims it is owed R15m.
One of the city’s contractors, Ezamantlane Hiring Services, which supplied more than 3,000 toilets, claims to be owed R15m for work done in the 2020/2021 financial year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.