×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

R60m plan to upgrade Dan Qeqe Stadium gets committee approval

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 29 November 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay’s mayoral committee approved a R60m proposal by the Development Bank of SA in partnership with the Amandla NPO on Tuesday to develop sections of the Dan Qeqe Stadium in Zwide.

The proposal was previously criticised by councillors sitting on the sports, recreation, arts and culture committee at a meeting in September, with concerns about a lack of information and consultations with sports teams that use the facility...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct

Most Read