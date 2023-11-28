New Kusile unit synchronised to grid

Eskom has announced that Kusile Unit 2 was synchronised into the grid on Tuesday, two days before the planned date.

"This marks another significant milestone in the Eskom generation operational recovery plan, which aims at increasing the energy availability factor to 70% by March 2025," Eskom said.

It said the unit will add 800MW into the grid.

"The additional three units provide 2,400MW, which translates to two and a half stages of load-shedding.

"With the three units back in service, Kusile in total will be generating 3,200MW."

Despite this announcement, Eskom announced it would implement stage 6 load-shedding from Tuesday evening to 5am the next day “to replenish emergency reserves”.

This will be followed by Stage 4 load-shedding until 8pm. This pattern will be repeated daily until Saturday morning.

