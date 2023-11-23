Work on Richmond Hill park upgrade halted
Fears that new pathway will disturb burial ground of Mfengu people
Construction of a pathway in Richmond Park, Richmond Hill, was halted on Wednesday after blowback from the Mandela Bay Heritage Trust which warned that any excavation work might uncover graves and other artefacts from a historical cemetery located below ground.
The trust raised objections after concerns that the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality failed to obtain the required permits mandated by the National Heritage Resources Act, which governs any alterations to historical sites...
