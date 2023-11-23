×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Work on Richmond Hill park upgrade halted

Fears that new pathway will disturb burial ground of Mfengu people

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 23 November 2023

Construction of a pathway in Richmond Park, Richmond Hill, was halted on Wednesday after blowback from the Mandela Bay Heritage Trust which warned that any excavation work might uncover graves and other artefacts from a historical cemetery located below ground.

The trust raised objections after concerns that the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality failed to obtain the required permits mandated by the National Heritage Resources Act, which governs any alterations to historical sites...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct

Latest