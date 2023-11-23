New Brighton rape accused faces long wait behind bars
A New Brighton man accused of kidnapping, raping and assaulting his former lover will have to wait more than two months before learning when his case will be moved to the Gqeberha high court for trial.
The 40-year-old, who has denied guilt, claiming the complainant fabricated the allegations against him because she caught him with another woman, was denied bail in the city’s magistrate’s court in August...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.