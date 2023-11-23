×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

New Brighton rape accused faces long wait behind bars

Premium
By Devon Koen - 23 November 2023

A New Brighton man accused of kidnapping, raping and assaulting his former lover will have to wait more than two months before learning when his case will be moved to the Gqeberha high court for trial. 

The 40-year-old, who has denied guilt, claiming the complainant fabricated the allegations against him because she caught him with another woman, was denied bail in the city’s magistrate’s court in August...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct

Latest