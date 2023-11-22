Cape Town launched a beach safety initiative on Wednesday, confirming that 340 lifeguards and 330 policing personnel would be deployed to beaches across the metro during the festive season.
An additional 343 public swimming pool lifeguards will form part of the city’s drowning prevention campaign.
“Last summer Cape Town’s beach lifeguards were able to ensure no fatal drownings during their duty hours at designated bathing areas. There were also no fatal drownings recorded at public swimming pools,” said community services and health MMC Patricia van der Ross.
“Of concern is that all 19 of the fatal drownings at beaches last summer occurred outside designated bathing areas or when lifeguards were off-duty. We appeal to the public to be alert, even if you are a strong swimmer. Always swim between the red and yellow flags designating the safest swimming area, and listen to the instructions of our lifeguards. They are there for your safety and peace of mind.”
Safety and security MMC JP Smith said the festive season policing plan included vehicle checkpoints on beach routes.
“Officers will clamp down on alcohol use in public spaces and we will not tolerate antisocial behaviour. We will also increase the use of tech such as CCTV and drones,” he added.
TimesLIVE
Cape Town deploys lifeguards to beaches, pools for festive season
Image: Esa Alexander
Cape Town launched a beach safety initiative on Wednesday, confirming that 340 lifeguards and 330 policing personnel would be deployed to beaches across the metro during the festive season.
An additional 343 public swimming pool lifeguards will form part of the city’s drowning prevention campaign.
“Last summer Cape Town’s beach lifeguards were able to ensure no fatal drownings during their duty hours at designated bathing areas. There were also no fatal drownings recorded at public swimming pools,” said community services and health MMC Patricia van der Ross.
“Of concern is that all 19 of the fatal drownings at beaches last summer occurred outside designated bathing areas or when lifeguards were off-duty. We appeal to the public to be alert, even if you are a strong swimmer. Always swim between the red and yellow flags designating the safest swimming area, and listen to the instructions of our lifeguards. They are there for your safety and peace of mind.”
Safety and security MMC JP Smith said the festive season policing plan included vehicle checkpoints on beach routes.
“Officers will clamp down on alcohol use in public spaces and we will not tolerate antisocial behaviour. We will also increase the use of tech such as CCTV and drones,” he added.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News