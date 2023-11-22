Child porn-accused Gqeberha father to spend Christmas in custody
A Gqeberha father, accused of peddling explicit images of his twin daughters online, will spend the festive season behind bars after it emerged that he had abandoned his formal bail application in another matter.
On Wednesday, prosecutor Linda Le Roux confirmed that the man had abandoned his bail application as he was in custody after pleading guilty to breaking various bail conditions following his initial arrest in November 2016 for a similar offence...
