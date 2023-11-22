×

Dance challenge success lands Plett woman a gig in music video

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 22 November 2023

After pulling more than a million views on TikTok for nailing a Zulu dance challenge, a Plettenberg Bay resident’s performance will see her dance into Amapiano artist Pushkin’s next music video.

Asonge Mbali’s rendition of the dance challenge caught the artist’s eye after it received more than 1.2-million views on the video-sharing platform in October...

