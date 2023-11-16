Soweto-on-Sea was rocked by a suspected double hit murder on Wednesday night, with two young men shot dead within two hours of each other.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the first incident occurred at 7.45pm at a house in Johnson Road.
He said four gunmen entered the house and shot Thanduxolo Mgibe, 29, multiple times while he was lying on a couch in the living room.
He sustained gunshot wounds to his body and head.
Beetge said nothing had been reported stolen.
The second incident took place at 9:40pm at a house in Rebellion Street where the body of Siyabulela Menze, 25, was also found on a couch in the living room
“He had several gunshot wounds to his body and head,” Beetge said.
“Nobody was with the victim in the house at the time of the incident, and it is not clear at this stage if anything was stolen from the house.”
Beetge said Kwazakhele police were investigating two counts of murder.
HeraldLIVE
Two men gunned down in Soweto-on-Sea in suspected hits
Image: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
Soweto-on-Sea was rocked by a suspected double hit murder on Wednesday night, with two young men shot dead within two hours of each other.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the first incident occurred at 7.45pm at a house in Johnson Road.
He said four gunmen entered the house and shot Thanduxolo Mgibe, 29, multiple times while he was lying on a couch in the living room.
He sustained gunshot wounds to his body and head.
Beetge said nothing had been reported stolen.
The second incident took place at 9:40pm at a house in Rebellion Street where the body of Siyabulela Menze, 25, was also found on a couch in the living room
“He had several gunshot wounds to his body and head,” Beetge said.
“Nobody was with the victim in the house at the time of the incident, and it is not clear at this stage if anything was stolen from the house.”
Beetge said Kwazakhele police were investigating two counts of murder.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Politics
News
News
News
News