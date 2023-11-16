Gqeberha police arrested a 28-year-old man on Wednesday after allegedly discovering perlemoen with an estimated street value of R3m in the bakkie he was driving.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said K9 members detected a suspicious blue Toyota Hilux bakkie travelling on the N2 near the Stanford Road turn-off at about 12.45pm.
Subsequently, with the collaborative efforts of the Flying Squad and Walmer Crime Prevention Unit, the vehicle was successfully intercepted on the N2.
“On searching it they discovered 46 black bags filled with perlemoen.
“The 28-year-old male driver was arrested for the illegal possession of perlemoen.”
Beetge said the bakkie was then taken to the Mount Road police station.
“They were then assisted by Sea Fisheries members to count and process the perlemoen.
“A total 4,387 wet perlemoen and 4,412 dried perlemoen was counted and processed.
“The Toyota Hilux bakkie was also confiscated and will be analysed by forensics.”
Beetge said the suspect would appear in court soon.
HeraldLIVE
Man, 28, found with perlemoen worth R3m
Image: SUPPLIED
Gqeberha police arrested a 28-year-old man on Wednesday after allegedly discovering perlemoen with an estimated street value of R3m in the bakkie he was driving.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said K9 members detected a suspicious blue Toyota Hilux bakkie travelling on the N2 near the Stanford Road turn-off at about 12.45pm.
Subsequently, with the collaborative efforts of the Flying Squad and Walmer Crime Prevention Unit, the vehicle was successfully intercepted on the N2.
“On searching it they discovered 46 black bags filled with perlemoen.
“The 28-year-old male driver was arrested for the illegal possession of perlemoen.”
Beetge said the bakkie was then taken to the Mount Road police station.
“They were then assisted by Sea Fisheries members to count and process the perlemoen.
“A total 4,387 wet perlemoen and 4,412 dried perlemoen was counted and processed.
“The Toyota Hilux bakkie was also confiscated and will be analysed by forensics.”
Beetge said the suspect would appear in court soon.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
World
News
News