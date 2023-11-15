×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Little change in Nelson Mandela Bay unemployment rate, with province showing slight decline

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 15 November 2023

The unemployment rate in Nelson Mandela Bay has remained static, while the Eastern Cape has registered a modest decline.

The province’s unemployment rate aligns with the labour market dynamics of SA, mirroring the country’s slight decline from 32.6% in the second quarter of 2023 to 31.9% in the third quarter...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...

Latest