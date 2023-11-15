Nelson Mandela Bay edges ahead in war against ore
Stipulation that all operations will be enclosed, thereby reducing air pollution, welcomed by business
The latest plans for Transnet’s Ngqura manganese export terminal project which will see all operations enclosed, effectively reducing air pollution, have been welcomed by business and community watchdog organisations.
However, affected parties have stressed that time is of the essence and further delays would be unacceptable. ..
