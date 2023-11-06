NMU Ocean Sciences Campus makes waves at architect awards

Nelson Mandela University has won five national and international infrastructure awards for the new extensions to its Ocean Sciences Campus in Summerstrand.
NMU’s new triple-storey E Block with its aesthetically appealing, dedicated research spaces, specialised laboratories and signature dive tank, received high praise from judges in four competitions recently.
Infrastructure services and space optimisation deputy director Graham Gouws said as the only higher education institution in SA with a dedicated ocean sciences campus, NMU was home to a range of ocean sciences education and training, research, innovation and engagement programmes.
“These awards speak to our commitment to advance our scientific contribution to ocean sciences globally by developing fit-for-purpose spaces that meet this need,” Gouws said.
The new R54m wing built from department of education funding is part of NMU’s commitment to the United Nations’ sustainability development goals relating to the sea.
Architects SVA International introduced a facade that is both practical and eye-catching for the campus’s new entrance made from composite aluminium with a geometric pattern, the western façade acts as a sunscreen while also offering ever-changing shadow patterns throughout the day.
This, and the impressive internal steel and concrete structure, garnered two awards at the Southern African Institute of Steel Construction (SAISC) Awards, held in Johannesburg, for the best Eastern Cape design and as the overall “architecturally exposed steel” winner.
On the same day, October 19, the Ocean Sciences extensions also won an award for Public Service Architecture in SA at the International Property Awards held in Dubai.
It also received a merit award at the recent South African Property Owners’ Association (SAPOA) Convention at Sun City.
The building also won a Regional Award for Architecture at the annual SAIA-Eastern Cape Awards.
“We worked closely with staff and the ocean science strategy to ensure that we developed the campus in line with specific research and academic needs,” Graham said.
He said prior to the addition of the 8m by 5m dive tank, diving training took place in a pool or the sea, which was not ideal.
While the Coastal Marine Research Institute staff and researchers had been working in pockets across neighbouring campuses, they were now housed in one space with facilities that were specific to their needs.
